Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $774,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 53.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

