Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $2.17 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

