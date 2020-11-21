Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

