Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:T opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

