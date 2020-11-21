Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KURA. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,433 shares of company stock worth $15,748,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 262.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

