Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Lannett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of LCI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lannett will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 246.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

