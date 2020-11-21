LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut LGI Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.68. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,500,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,605 shares of company stock worth $2,298,363. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.