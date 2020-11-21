LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

LHC Group stock opened at $204.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after buying an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

