Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $356,892.08. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.