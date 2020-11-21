LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading 5.1% Higher

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.59. Approximately 373,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,060,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,161 shares of company stock worth $446,956. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

