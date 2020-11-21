Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Loews by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Loews by 47.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 748,151 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 38.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Loews by 124.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

