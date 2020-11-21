LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LMP opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -328.57.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

