Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.

LONEQ opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties.

