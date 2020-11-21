Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RIDE opened at $26.46 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

