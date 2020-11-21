Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RIDE opened at $26.46 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit