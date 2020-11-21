Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 7.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.44. 11,759,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 2,116,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

