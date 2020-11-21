Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 7.5%

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.44. 11,759,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 2,116,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit