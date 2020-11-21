Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.431-19.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

