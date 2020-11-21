LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.
LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE LYB opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
