LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.