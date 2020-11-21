MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

