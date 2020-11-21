Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

