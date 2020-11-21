ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of ManTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ManTech International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ManTech International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

