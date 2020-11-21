MarineMax’s (HZO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a $34.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.86. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $7,165,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.