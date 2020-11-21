Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of DOOR opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

