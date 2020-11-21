Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

MA stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.79. The stock has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,868 shares of company stock valued at $175,693,281. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.