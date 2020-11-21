Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

