McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

