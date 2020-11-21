McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MCFE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

MCFE opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

