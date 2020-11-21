McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pritchard Capital

Pritchard Capital started coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

MCFE opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

