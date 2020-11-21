McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

