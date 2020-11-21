Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $2,331,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,069,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,610 shares of company stock worth $4,165,272. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit