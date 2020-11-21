Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $2,331,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,069,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,610 shares of company stock worth $4,165,272. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.