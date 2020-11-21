Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Investec raised shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Meggitt stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.