Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Raised to $25.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLCO. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

