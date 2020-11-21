Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

