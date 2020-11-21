Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Mercury General worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 510,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 463,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.32. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

