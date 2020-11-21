Metronome (MET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $659,036.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $659,036.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.00940697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00175279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00094921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359723 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,535,042 coins and its circulating supply is 11,105,943 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

