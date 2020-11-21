Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,147.60 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,064.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

