Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $196.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.73.

MRTX opened at $226.89 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after buying an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 151,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after buying an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

