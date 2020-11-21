Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.22.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,624,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $645,307.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,673,868 shares in the company, valued at $389,887,368.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,292 shares of company stock worth $44,080,587 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $26,923,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 113.6% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.