Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of MOGO opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

