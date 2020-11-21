Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.40. 333,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 50,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Monaker Group worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Monaker Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

