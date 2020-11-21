Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

