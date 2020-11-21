Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,621,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $341,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,447 shares of company stock worth $16,003,664 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $315.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average is $259.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

