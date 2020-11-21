Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

MNST opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 212,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

