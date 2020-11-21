Morgan Stanley Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $105.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,176,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,534,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.