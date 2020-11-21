Morgan Stanley Cuts Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $6.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

