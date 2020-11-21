Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

