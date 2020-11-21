Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $579,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,217,759 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

