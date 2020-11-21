Morgan Stanley Downgrades SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.90.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

