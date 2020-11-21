Morgan Stanley Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of AEE opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after buying an additional 160,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,255,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,666,000 after buying an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,684,000 after buying an additional 86,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

