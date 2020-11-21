Morgan Stanley Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $43.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NYSE:FE opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

