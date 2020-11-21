Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Research analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $257,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,522. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

